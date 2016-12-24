Tata Chem removes Nusli Wadia as independent director

In an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Tata Chemicals, held on Friday, Nusli Wadia was voted out as an independent director, the company informed the BSE on Saturday.

Nusli Wadia was voted out with 75.67 per cent voting against him, the company stated, adding, Bhaskar Bhat and S Padmanabhan have been appointed as directors of Tata Chemicals.

“All the directors except Nusli N Wadia and Vibha Paul Rishi attended the EGM on Friday,” the company said. Wadia has not attended Tata Motors’ and Tata Steel’s EGMs also.

On Thursday, Wadia was voted out as Tata Motors’ independent director with 71.20 per cent votes favouring the removal.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, he was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.