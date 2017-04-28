South Korea's trade surplus reaches $13.3 bn in April

South Korea registered a trade surplus of $13.3 billion in April, a data released on Monday by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy said.



This was when the country's exports, the main engine of its economy, increased for the sixth consecutive month, Efe news reported.



In addition, South Korea's trade balance in April also marked 63 straight months of a surplus.



Exports, the main engine of Asia's fourth largest economy, increased 24.2 per cent year-on-year in April to $51 billion due to the increase in overseas sales of ships and chips.



South Korea's exports have increased since November 2016 due to the rise in oil prices and the recovery of international trade.



South Korea's imports also grew in April, to 16.6 per cent year on year, or $37.8 billion.