Snapchat set for major overhaul as it prepares for IPO

As Snapchat sets for an initial public offering (IPO) that may value the messaging platform at as much as $25 billion, the photo and video sharing app is set to roll out major changes in its app, media reports said.



According to a report in Tech Crunch on Friday, Snapchat just made it easier to navigate the app with a universal search bar that's always accessible at the top of the app.



Available for some people on Android, the new changes will roll out to all iOS and Android users soon.



The search bar lets you dig out of Snapchat the best content and conversations.



"Improved search could be a huge boon to brands, businesses and influencers hoping to build their Snapchat audience," it added.



With the new search bar, if you tap a friend's auto-suggest card or search result, you'll start a chat with them or you can tap their Story thumbnail to instantly start watching it full screen.



Snapchat is also introducing "Our Story" -- a new global live story that any user can contribute to at any time.



The "Quick Chat" suggestions will let you hop to a particular friend's message thread or story a lot faster, the report added.



You'll also be able to see in your profile your "best friends" that you Snap with often.



Currently, Snapchat has nearly 150 million daily active users.