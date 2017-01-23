Smart meters can be game changers in long run: Piyush Goyal

Outlining the need for smart and efficient electrical appliances, Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said smart meters can be a game changer in long-term planning for the power sector.



"Smart meter can be a game changer when it comes to planning for the electricity sector in the long run," Goyal said at an event organised by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).



IEEMA today launched the 'Intelect 2017' and 'DistribuELEC', a three-day exhibition-cum-conference at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida.



The exhibition was inaugurated by Goyal. Heavy Industries Secretary Girish Shankar was also present on the occasion.



"India is the world's largest market for this sector and we have a billion people aspiring for better quality of life and have a nascent and latent energy demand which will expand this sector by almost four times in next 15-17 years," Goyal said.



"Different estimates have been made but very clear this is one sector where any amount of investment made has the fastest payback both in economic terms and terms of quality of life of our people," he added.



The conference and exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Power, National Smart Grid Mission, with Madhya Pradesh as partner state and CESC as partner utility.



With over 100 exhibitors, the show has brought together senior officials from Ministry of Power, state utilities, discoms, IESA, India IOT Panel and TERI under one common platform to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the field of 'intelligent electricity'.