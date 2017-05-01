Shobana Kamineni is new CII President

Shobana Kamineni is the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it was announced here on Monday.



Kamineni, the Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL), will take over from Naushad Forbes co-Chairman Forbes Marshall.



Rakesh Bharti Mittal, the Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named President-designate.



"Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, is the new Vice President of CII," a statement said.