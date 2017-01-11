Sensex trades above 27,000; Nifty jumps 55 points

Supported by positive global markets, domestic benchmark indices extended Tuesday’s gains and started Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 173 points up at 27,072 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 55 points higher at 8,343.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

All the BSE sectoral indices were trading in the positive zone with Metal index leading the gains, up 2.8 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 173 points higher at 26,900 and the Nifty had ended 53 points up at 8,289.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (up 3.4 per cent), Coal India (up 2.3 per cent), Lupin (up 1.7 per cent), L&T (up 1.4 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.3 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Hero Motocorp (down 0.6 per cent), TCS (down 0.5 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 0.5 per cent), Infosys (down 0.3 per cent), and Power Grid (down 0.1 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four paise down at 68.22 against the US Dollar.