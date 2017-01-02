Sensex slips 75 pts; Infosys, HDFC lead losers

Domestic benchmark indices started Tuesday’s trading session in the negative zone amid mixed global cues. At 9:50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 75 points lower at 26,520 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 19 points down at 8,161.

However broader markets were trading in the positive zone. BSE Midcap index increased 0.2 per cent while Smallcap index jumped 0.4 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 2.2 per cent while Telecom index became the top loser with a cut of 0.9 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 31 points down at 26,595 and the Nifty had ended six points down at 8,180.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Power Grid (up 1.4 per cent), Tata Motors (up 0.9 per cent), Cipla (up 0.8 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 0.7 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Infosys (down 1.7 per cent), HDFC (down 1.3 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.2 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.2 per cent) and Wipro (down 1.2 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading 15 paise higher at 68.07 against the US Dollar.