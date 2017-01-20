Sensex slips 47 points in morning trade

Amid mixed Asian peers, domestic equity markets snapped four-sessions winning streak and started the week on a lower note. At 9.50 am on Monday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 47 points down at 27,835 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 19 point lower at 8,622.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped around 0.2 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index jumped the most, up 3.2 per cent, while Metal index became the top loser, down 1 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 174 points up at 27,882 and the Nifty had closed 39 points higher at 8,641.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (up 4.3 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.2 per cent), L&T (up 0.9 per cent), ITC (up 0.9 per cent) and Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Wipro (down 1.7 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.3 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1.1 per cent), TCS (down 1.1 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.9 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading three paise down at 68.07 against the US Dollar.