Sensex rises over 90 pts; Nifty closes in 10K level

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by over 90 points in late morning session on buying in metal, realty, energy, power,oil&gas and consumer durables stocks.

Sentiments were positive on better than expected earnings, while market witnessed a tinge of shortcovering in view of derivatives expiry of July series due tomorrow and ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome.

Bouts of profit-booking witnessed in telecom, IT and teck segments.

The Sensex had resumed higher at 32,255.99 and moved between 32,321.23 and a low of 32,226.08 in morning trade.

The barometer was quoting at 32,319.52, showing a gain of 91.25 or 0.28 per cent at 1150 hrs.

The broader Nifty was trading up by 34.30 points or 0.34 per cent at 9,998.85.

Among the major gainers, M&M 1.81 pct, Tata Steel 1.80 pct, Reliance 1.18 pct, ICICI Bank 1.18 pct and Sun Pharma 0.98 pct.

Losers include Asian Paint 1.91 pct, Axis Bank 1.87 pct, BhartiAirtel 1.87 pct and TCS 0.55 pct.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 270.77 crore yesterday, as per provisional data. While, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 209.50 crores.

Overseas, most Asian markets were trading higher tracking positive session from Wall Street overnight.

US equities closed higher yesterday after a slew of major companies reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Wall Street had also set its sights on the Federal Reserve, as the central bank kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting on 25 July.