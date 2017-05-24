Sensex rises 74 points, Nifty retakes 9,900

The Sensex firmed up 74 points and the Nifty reclaimed 9,900 on Monday, aided by fresh buying by participants and availability of more foreign capital.



Asian markets ruled higher taking a cue from record close in the US on Friday. Investors remained hopeful that blue-chip companies will churn out better earnings numbers in coming days.



The 30-share index moved higher by 73.69 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 32,094.44. It surrendered its record high position by losing 16.63 points in the previous session on Friday.



IT, technology, metal, auto, banking, oil and gas and power stocks chipped in.



The National Stock Exchange index Nifty recaptured the key 9,900-mark by gaining 25.60 points, or 0.25 per cent, to trade at 9,911.95.



The big gainers were Wipro, Adani Ports, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 3.26 per cent.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up 0.53 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.09 per cent today. Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.46 per cent.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at another record high by surging 0.39 per cent on Friday.