Sensex, Nifty trade lower in morning trade

Tracking mixed global markets, domestic bourses started first trading session of 2017 with marginal declines. At 9:50 am on Monday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 108 points lower at 26,518 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 31 points down at 8,155.

However broader markets were trading in the positive zone. BSE Midcap index increased 0.1 per cent while Smallcap index jumped 0.5 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 2.4 per cent while FMCG index became the top loser with a cut of 0.5 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 260 points up at 26,626 and the Nifty had ended 82 points higher at 8,186.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: NTPC (up 1.2 per cent), Lupin (up 0.6 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 0.5 per cent), Cipla (up 0.5 per cent) and Sun Pharma (up 0.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: HDFC (down 2.1 per cent), SBI (down 1.5 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.4 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1 per cent) and M&M (down 0.9 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four paise higher at 67.96 against the US Dollar.