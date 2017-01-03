Sensex, Nifty trade higher in morning trade; IT stocks decline

Extending Thursday’s gains amid positive global cues, domestic benchmark indices started last trading session of the week on a higher note. At 9.45 am on Friday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 80 points up at 26,958 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 21 points higher at 8,294.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.6 per cent and 0.4% respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, healthcare index jumped the most, up 0.9 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 1.3 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 245 points higher at 26,878 and the Nifty had ended 83 points up at 8,274.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ONGC (up 2.3 per cent), Gail (up 1.4 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 1 per cent), ITC (up 1 per cent) and HDFC (up 0.9 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Infosys (down 2 per cent), TCS (down 1.8 per cent), Wipro (down 1.1 per cent), Tata Steel (down 0.6 per cent), and Axis Bank (down 0.4 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 15 paise higher at 67.81 against the US Dollar.