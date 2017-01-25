Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Telecom stocks shine

Amid mixed global cues, domestic equity markets started week on a flat note. At 9.50 am on Monday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 17 points up at 28,486 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading nine points higher at 8,831.

Broader markets outperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.5 per cent each.

All the BSE sectoral indices were trading in the positive zone with Telecom index leading the gains, up 2.1 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 167 points up at 28,469 and the Nifty had closed 44 points higher at 8,822.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (up 2.5 per cent), Gail (up 1.7 per cent), HUL (up 1.4 per cent), TCS (up 1.4 per cent) and Sun Pharma (up 1.3 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: HDFC (down 0.8 per cent), ITC (down 0.6 per cent), M&M (down 0.6 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.5 per cent), and Axis Bank (down 0.4 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading one paisa down at 67.00 against the US Dollar.