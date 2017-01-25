Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Tata Motors plunges 8%

Indian equity markets started Wednesday’s trading session on a flat note amid mixed Asian cues. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 31 points down at 28,308 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading five points lower at 8,787.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped around 0.1 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index was trading with the biggest gain, up 0.6 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 1.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 12 points down at 28,339 and the Nifty had closed 13 points lower at 8,792.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (up 1.8 per cent), Axis Bank (up 0.9 per cent), ONGC (up 0.8 per cent), Power Grid (up 0.7 per cent) and Infosys (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 7.8 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 3 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 0.8 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 0.7 per cent), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.7 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading one paisa higher at 66.92 against the US Dollar.