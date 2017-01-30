Sensex, Nifty trade flat in morning trade; ITC, Bharti Airtel jump

Holding Wednesday’s gains amid mixed Asian peers, Indian equity markets were trading almost flat in the first hour of trade on Thursday. The Sensex at the BSE was trading 35 points higher at 28,176 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading three points up at 8,719.

However broader markets outperformed the front liners. BSE Smallcap index jumped 0.8 per cent and BSE Midcap index gained 0.4 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index jumped the most, up 2.3 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 0.6 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 486 points higher at 28,142 and the Nifty had closed 155 points up at 8,716 amid positive sentiments after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017 in the Lok Sabha.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (up 3.1 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 2.8 per cent), ONGC (up 2.1 per cent), NTPC (up 2 per cent) and Sun Pharma (up 1.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: M&M (down 2 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.8 per cent), Wipro (down 1.6 per cent), Gail (down 1.1 per cent), and HDFC (down 1.1 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading six paise higher at 67.41 against the US Dollar.