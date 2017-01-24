Sensex, Nifty trade flat in morning trade

Holding previous gains, domestic equity markets were trading flat in the first hour of trade on Friday. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading one point down at 28,239 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading seven points up at 8,786.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index declined 0.2 per cent but Smallcap index gained 0.3 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index was trading with the biggest gain, up 0.8 per cent, while Oil & Gas index became the top loser, down 0.6 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 40 points higher at 28,330 and the Nifty had closed nine points up at 8,778.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (up 2.3 per cent), SBI (up 1.2 per cent), ONGC (up 1 per cent), Tata Steel (up 0.9 per cent) and Axis Bank (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 0.8 per cent), ITC (down 0.7 per cent), Lupin (down 0.7 per cent), Gail (down 0.7 per cent), and Sun Pharma (down 0.6 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading five paise down at 66.89 against the US Dollar.