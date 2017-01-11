Sensex, Nifty trade flat in morning trade

Holding previous gains amid mixed global cues, Indian equity markets were trading almost flat in the first hour of trade on Friday. The Sensex at the BSE was trading 14 points down at 28,212 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading three points lower at 8,731.

However broader markets again outperformed the front liners. BSE Smallcap index jumped 1.2 per cent and BSE Midcap index gained 0.8 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index jumped the most, up 2 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 0.6 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 85 points higher at 28,227 and the Nifty had closed 17 points up at 8,734.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Lupin (up 1.5 per cent), SBI (up 1.4 per cent), Coal India (up 1.2 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 1 per cent) and Sun Pharma (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ICICI Bank (down 1.1 per cent), Infosys (down 1 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 0.6 per cent), Tata Motors (down 0.6 per cent), and TCS (down 0.5 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading one paisa down at 67.38 against the US Dollar.