Sensex, Nifty trade flat; ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel decline

Tracking mixed global cues, domestic equity markets started the week on a flat note. At 9.35 am on Monday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 10 points down at 27,025 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading one point lower at 8,349.

However, broader markets were trading in the positive zone. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index jumped the most, up 1.3 per cent, while Healthcare index became the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 274 points down at 27,035 and the Nifty had closed 86 points lower at 8,349.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ONGC (up 1.8 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.4 per cent), Gail (up 1.4 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.3 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ICICI Bank (down 2.1 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.2 per cent), Axis Bank (down 0.7 per cent), L&T (down 0.6 per cent), and HUL (down 0.3 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading 14 paise higher at 68.05 against the US Dollar.