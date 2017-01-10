Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of RBI policy review

Ahead of RBI’s monetary policy later during the day, Indian equity markets started Wednesday’s trading session on a flat note. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 14 points higher at 28,349 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading six points up at 8,774.

Broader markets outperformed the key benchmark indices, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.5 per cent 0.4 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index was trading with the biggest gain, up 1 per cent, while FMCG index became the top loser, down 0.4 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 104 points down at 28,335 and the Nifty had closed 33 points lower at 8,768.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Cipla (up 1.7 per cent), Gail (up 1.5 per cent), Wipro (up 1.2 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1 per cent) and Tata Steel (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (down 1.1 per cent), Axis Bank (down 0.8 per cent), HDFC (down 0.7 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 0.6 per cent), and Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 0.5 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading nine paise higher at 67.32 against the US Dollar.