Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of budget; IT stocks decline

Indian equity markets traded flat in the early morning trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget to be tabled later during the day. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 13 points higher at 27,669 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading three points up at 8,564.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index jumped 0.2 per cent while BSE Midcap index inched up 0.1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index jumped the most, up 0.9 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 194 points down at 27,656 and the Nifty had closed 71 points lower at 8,561.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (up 1.5 per cent), SBI (up 1.4 per cent), HDFC (up 1.3 per cent), Tata Motors (up 0.9 per cent) and ITC (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (down 2.4 per cent), Infosys (down 2.3 per cent), Wipro (down 1.5 per cent), NTPC (down 0.9 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.7 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading 20 paise higher at 67.67 against the US Dollar.