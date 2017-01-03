Sensex, Nifty trade down in morning trade

Ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meet, domestic equity markets snapped four-days winning streak and started Tuesday’s trading session with marginal declines. At 9.45 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 49 points down at 28,391 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 19 points lower at 8,782.

However broader markets were trading in the positive zone. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.2 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index was trading with the biggest gain, up 0.7 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 0.8 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 199 points higher at 28,439 and the Nifty had closed 60 points up at 8,801.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Sun Pharma (up 1.4 per cent), ITC (up 1 per cent), Tata Steel (up 0.7 per cent), Gail (up 0.7 per cent) and NTPC (up 0.6 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 1.9 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 1.2 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.2 per cent), M&M (down 1 per cent), and ONGC (down 0.8 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 14 paise down at 67.35 against the US Dollar.