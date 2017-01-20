Sensex, Nifty trade down in morning trade

Amid mixed Asian peers, domestic benchmark indices started last trading session of the week on a lower note. At 9.45 am on Friday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 96 points down at 27,213 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 26 points lower at 8,410.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped around 0.1 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index jumped the most, up 0.8 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Cipla (up 1.4 per cent), Gail (up 1.2 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 0.7 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 0.6 per cent) and HDFC Bank (up 0.4 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (down 5.4 per cent), Infosys (down 1.1 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 1 per cent), Power Grid (down 0.9 per cent), and Tata Motors (down 0.9 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading five paise higher at 68.07 against the US Dollar.