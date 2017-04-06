Sensex, Nifty trade at record highs; Rupee jumps to 63.99

Sensex and Nifty touched record highs in the early morning trade on Wednesday amid positive global equity markets. At 9.45 am, the Sensex was trading 138 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 30,081 while the Nifty50 was trading 39 points or 0.42 per cent up at 9,346.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices jumped 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 1.1 per cent. Bankex (up 0.8 per cent), FMCG (up 0.7 per cent) and Power (up 0.4 per cent) indices were other notable gainers. Energy index slipped 0.2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended 287 points or 0.97 per cent up at 29,943 while the NSE Nifty closed 89 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 9,307.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Wipro (up 2.1 per cent), Gail (up 1.5 per cent), ITC (up 1.4 per cent), HDFC (up 1.3 per cent) and M&M (up 1.3 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Cipla (down 1.2 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 0.7 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 0.5 per cent), Reliance Industries (down 0.4 per cent) and Infosys (down 0.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading at 21-months high against the US Dollar, up 28 paise higher at 63.99.