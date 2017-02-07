Sensex, Nifty snap 4-days winning streak; Infosys gains 1.1%

Snapping four-day winning streak amid mixed global cues, domestic equity markets closed Tuesday’s trading session in the negative zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 104 points down at 28,335, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 33 points lower at 8,768.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index slipped 0.2 per cent while Smallcap index lost 0.1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Capital Goods index jumped the most, up 1.1 per cent, while Metal index became the top loser, down 1.3 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 199 points higher at 28,439 and the Nifty had closed 60 points up at 8,801.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Infosys (up 1.1 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.1.4 per cent), L&T (up 1 per cent), HDFC (up 0.8 per cent) and Asian Paints (up 0.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 3.5 per cent), Coal India (down 2.9 per cent), ONGC (down 2.9 per cent), Adani Ports (down 1.8 per cent), and Lupin (down 1.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 22 paise down at 67.43 against the US Dollar.