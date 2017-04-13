Sensex, Nifty slip amid weak Asian markets, profit booking

Amid profit booking at record highs and weak Asian equity markets, domestic benchmark were trading with declines in the late morning trade on Friday. At 11.00 am, the Sensex was trading 106 points or 0.35 per cent down at 29,924 while the Nifty50 was trading 37 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 9,305.

However, broader markets registered gains, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices jumped 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 2.9 per cent while Realty index became the top loser with a dip of 1.8 per cent.

On Thursday, The BSE Sensex ended 104 points or 0.34 per cent down at 30,030 while the NSE Nifty closed 10 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 9,342.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (up 2.5 per cent), ONGC (up 2 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.5 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.1 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (down 2 per cent), HDFC (down 1.9 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.6 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 1.4 per cent) and TCS (down 1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading seven paise down at 64.22 against the US Dollar.