Sensex, Nifty inch up; TCS closes 2.8% higher

Mixed global cues and Reserve Babnk of India’s unexpected move to keep key interest rates unchanged in its monetary policy review on Wednesday kept domestic equity markets volatile on Thursday.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 40 points higher at 28,330, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed nine points up at 8,778.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose around 0.2 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, IT index jumped the most, up 1.6 per cent, while Metal index became the top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 45 points down at 28,290 and the Nifty had closed one point up at 8,769.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (up 2.8 per cent), Gail (up 1.4 per cent), Infosys (up 1.3 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up 1.3 per cent) and M&M (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Cipla (down 2.6 per cent), Tata Steel (down 2.4 per cent), NTPC (down 2.3 per cent), L&T (down 1 per cent), and Sun Pharma (down 0.9 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 20 paise higher at 66.98 against the US Dollar.