Sensex, Nifty inch up in morning trade

Snapping two-days losing streak, domestic equity markets started Thursday’s trading session with marginal gains. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 30 points higher at 28,186 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading five points up at 8,730.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices increased around 0.1 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, IT index was trading with the biggest gain, up 1.3 per cent, while FMCG index became the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 184 points down at 28,156 and the Nifty had closed 68 points lower at 8,725.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Sun Pharma (up 1.8 per cent), TCS (up 0.9 per cent), SBI (up 0.8 per cent), Infosys (up 0.7 per cent) and Gail (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ICICI Bank (down 2 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 1.7 per cent), Adani Ports (down 1.4 per cent), ITC (down 1.1 per cent), and Coal India (down 0.9 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading four paisa down at 66.94 against the US Dollar.