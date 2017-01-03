Sensex, Nifty inch up; broader markets outperform

Amid higher opening of European markets, Indian equity markets erased initial declines and closed Tuesday’s trading session with marginal gains.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 48 points higher at 26,643 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 13 points up at 8,192.

Broader markets outperformed the key benchmark indices. BSE Midcap index jumped 0.6 per cent while Smallcap index surged over 1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index jumped the most, up 3 per cent, while Telecom index became the top loser, down 1.6 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 31 points down at 26,595 and the Nifty had ended six points down at 8,180.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Power Grid (up 2.5 per cent), Coal India (up 2.1 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1.9 per cent), Gail (up 1.1 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 2.9 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.4 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.3 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1 per cent) and Wipro (down 0.9 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading 10 paise down at 68.32 against the US Dollar.