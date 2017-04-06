Sensex, Nifty hold gains; Tata Motors, Cipla jump

Despite weak Asian equity markets, domestic benchmark indices held previous gains and traded flat in the early morning on Thursday. At 9.45 am, the Sensex was trading 15 points or 0.05 per cent down at 30,118 while the Nifty50 was trading two points or 0.02 per cent lower at 9,350.

However, broader markets registered gains, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rose 0.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 1 per cent while Telecom index became the top loser with a dip of 0.4 per cent.

On Wednesday the benchmark indices had closed at record highs. The BSE Sensex had ended 190 points or 0.63 per cent up at 30,135 while the NSE Nifty had closed 45 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 9,352.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (up 1.5 per cent), Cipla (up 1.1 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up 1.1 per cent), Infosys (up 0.9 per cent) and Adani Ports (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (down 1.6 per cent), Lupin (down 1.2 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 1 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 0.7 per cent) and Asian Paints (down 0.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading three paise higher at 63.99 against the US Dollar.