Sensex, Nifty gain for 5th-straight session

Extending gains for fifth-straight session, domestic equity markets started Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note. At 9.50 am on Wednesday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 80 points up at 28,842 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 19 points higher at 8,927.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index slipped 0.1 per cent but Smallcap index rose 0.1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Oil & Gas index jumped the most, up 1.4 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 0.8 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 100 points up at 28,762 and the Nifty had closed 29 points higher at 8,908.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Reliance Industries (up 6.6 per cent), Axis Bank (up 3.1 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.1 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1 per cent) and ONGC (up 0.9 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Infosys (down 1.5 per cent), TCS (down 1.4 per cent), Wipro (down 0.8 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 0.8 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.7 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading three paise higher at 66.89 against the US Dollar.