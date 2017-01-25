Extending gains for third-straight session amid positive global cues, domestic equity markets started Wednesday’s trading session on a higher note. At 9.45 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 126 points higher at 27,501 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 39 point up at 8,515.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.5 per cent each.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except Telecom index, were trading in the positive zone with Metal index leading the gains, up 1.4 per cent. Telecom index slumped by 1.2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 258 points up at 27,376 and the Nifty had closed 79 points higher at 8,476.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (up 2.3 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.4 per cent), ITC (up 1.3 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1.1 per cent) and HDFC (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 2.8 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 0.4 per cent), Infosys (down 0.3 per cent), and M&M (down 0.1 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading two paise down at 68.16 against the US Dollar.