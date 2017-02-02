Sensex, Nifty extend gains; broader markets outperform

Extending gains for fourth straight session, Indian equity markets started Tuesday’s trading session on a higher note with Midcap and Smallcap indices outperforming the front liners. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 10 points up at 28,671 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading six points higher at 8,884.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.5 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral, Metal index jumped the most, up 1.1 per cent, while Telecom index became the top loser, down 1.3 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 193 points up at 28,662 and the Nifty had closed 58 points higher at 8,879.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (up 1.4 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.3 per cent), Axis Bank (up 0.9 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.8 per cent) and Adani Ports (up 0.8 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 1.8 per cent), ITC (down 1.8 per cent), Coal India (down 0.7 per cent), Power Grid (down 0.7 per cent), and M&M (down 0.6 per cent)