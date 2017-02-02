Sensex, Nifty extend gains; broader markets outperform

Keeping aside weak European and Asian markets, domestic equity markets extended gains for second-straight day and closed Thursday’s trading session on a marginally higher note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 85 points higher at 28,227 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 17 points up at 8,734.

However broader markets outperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap index surged 0.9 per cent while Smallcap index jumped 1.8 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer durables index jumped the most, up 2.2 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 1.1 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 486 points higher at 28,142 and the Nifty had closed 155 points up at 8,716 amid positive sentiments after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017 in the Lok Sabha.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 3.1 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.6 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 2.6 per cent), Coal India (up 2.4 per cent) and Cipla (up 2.2 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: M&M (down 2.5 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.8 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.7 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.7 per cent), and L&T (down 1.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading seven paise higher at 67.41 against the US Dollar.