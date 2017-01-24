Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Bharti Airtel surged 5%

Continuing their bullish trend for sixth-straight day, Indian equity markets started Thursday’s trading session on a higher note. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 59 points up at 28,924 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 18 points higher at 8,945.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index rose 0.4 per cent while Smallcap index increased 0.3 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index jumped the most, up 3.9 per cent, while Power index became the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 103 points up at 28,865 and the Nifty had closed 19 points higher at 8,927.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (up 5.2 per cent), TCS (up 1.9 per cent), Gail (up 1 per cent), Infosys (up 0.9 per cent) and Wipro (up 0.8 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: NTPC (down 1 per cent), Axis Bank (down 0.9 per cent), Tata Steel (down 0.9 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 0.9 per cent), and Power Grid (down 0.7 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading six paise higher at 66.91 against the US Dollar.