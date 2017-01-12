Sensex, Nifty end at 2-month high on overnight gains in US

The S&P BSE sensex extended its gains for the third straight day, suring by another 107 pts to finish at 2-month high at 27,247.16 on persistent buying by domestic funds on the back of overnight gains in US market despite selling of by foreign funds.



The NSE 50-share Nifty also rose by 26.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 2-month high at 8,407.20.



However, mixed trend in Asian and weakness in Euorpean markets restricted the sensex gains.



Shares of Utilities, Power, IT, Teck and Capital Goods firmed up on good buying enquiries while FMCG, Healthcare, Auto and Realty declined on selling pressure.



Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,116.15 crs yesterday while foreign funds sold shares worth a net Rs 627.30 crs yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.



The sensex opened higher at 27,171.66 and hovered in a range of 27,166.69 and 27,278.93 before ending at 2-month high at 27,247.16, showing a gain of 106.75 points or 0.39 per cent.



The sensex had gained by 520.61 points or 1.95 per cent in three days. The sensex had last ended at 27,517.68 on Nov 10, 2016.



