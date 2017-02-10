Sensex, Nifty close marginally up; IT stocks shine

Despite positive global cues, domestic bourses closed Friday’s trading session on a flat note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended five points higher at 28,334, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 15 points up at 8,794.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index declined 0.3 per cent but Smallcap index increased 0.1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, IT index jumped the most, up 2.1 per cent, while Healthcare index became the top loser, down 0.9 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 40 points higher at 28,330 and the Nifty had closed nine points up at 8,778.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (up 2.5 per cent), TCS (up 2.4 per cent), Infosys (up 2.1 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.7 per cent) and NTPC (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Lupin (down 2.1 per cent), ITC (down 1.6 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 1.5 per cent), Gail (down 1.5 per cent), and Cipla (down 1.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four paise higher at 66.80 against the US Dollar.