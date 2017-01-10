Sensex, Nifty close higher; Metal, Auto stocks shine

Outperforming Asian equity markets, domestic bourses closed Tuesday’s trading session in the positive zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 173 points higher at 26,900 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 53 points up at 8,289.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index jumped 0.8 per cent while Smallcap index surged 0.7 per cent.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except Realty index, closed in the green zone with Metal index leading the gains, up 1.3 per cent. Realty index slipped 0.4 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 33 points down at 26,727 and the Nifty had ended eight points lower at 8,236.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (up 3.2 per cent), Adani Ports (up 3.1 per cent), Tata Steel (up 2.1 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.7 per cent) and HDFC Bank (up 1.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (down 1.3 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 0.6 per cent), ONGC (down 0.5 per cent), Lupin (down 0.5 per cent), and NTPC (down 0.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading five paise higher at 68.16 against the US Dollar.