Sensex, Nifty close higher for 6th straight day; Wipro, TCS jump 3%

Supported by higher opening of European markets, Indian equity markets continued their bullish trend for sixth-day and closed last trading session of the week with marginal gains. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 28 points higher at 28,893, on Friday, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 13 points up at 8,940.

Domestic equity markets will remain close on Friday on account of Mahashivratri.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index jumped the most, up 1.8 per cent, while Power index became the top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 103 points up at 28,865 and the Nifty had closed 19 points higher at 8,927.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Wipro (up 3.1 per cent), TCS (up 2.8 per cent), Infosys (up 1.7 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 1.6 per cent) and ITC (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Reliance Industries (down 2.1 per cent), Asian Paints (down 1.1 per cent), Power Grid (down 1.1 per cent), Adani Ports (down 0.9 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki (down 0.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 15 paise higher at 66.82 against the US Dollar.