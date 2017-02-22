Sensex, Nifty close higher for 5th-day; Reliance Industries jumps 11%

Supported by positive global cues, Indian equity markets continued their bullish trend for fifth-straight day and closed Wednesday’s trading session in the positive zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 103 points higher at 28,865, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 19 points up at 8,927.

However, broader markets closed in the opposite direction. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost around 0.6 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Oil & Gas index jumped the most, up 1.8 per cent, while Consumer Durables index became the top loser, down 1.4 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 100 points up at 28,762 and the Nifty had closed 29 points higher at 8,908.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Reliance Industries (up 11 per cent), Axis Bank (up 3.9 per cent), Asian Paints (up 2.7 per cent), Coal India (up 2.6 per cent) and Hero Motocorp (up 1.2 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: NTPC (down 3.4 per cent), TCS (down 2.2 per cent), Power Grid (down 2.2 per cent), Infosys (down 2.1 per cent), and Tata Steel (down 1.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading five paise higher at 66.97 against the US Dollar.