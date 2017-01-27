Sensex, Nifty close higher for 4th-straight day; ITC, Wipro decline

Keeping aside lower opening of European equity markets, domestic bourses continued their winning streak for fourth-straight session amid pre-budget buying pressure. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 174 points higher at 27,882 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 39 points up at 8,641.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices surged around 0.6 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index became the top gainer with a jump of 2.5 per cent while IT index registered the biggest decline with a dip of 0.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 333 points up at 27,708 and the Nifty had closed 127 points higher at 8,603. Indian equity markets remained close on Thursday due to Republic Day holiday.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (up 4.9 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 4.7 per cent), NTPC (up 3.1 per cent), SBI (up 2.9 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (up 2 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (down 2.8 per cent), Wipro (down 1.6 per cent), Lupin (down 1.5 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.3 per cent), and HUL (down 1.1 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading two paise down at 68.10 against the US Dollar.