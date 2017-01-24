Sensex, Nifty close higher for 3rd-straight day

Tracking mixed global cues, Indian equity markets extended gains for third-straight day and closed last trading session of the week on a marginally higher note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 14 points higher at 28,241, on Friday, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed seven points up at 8,741.

However broader markets again outperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap index gained 0.6 per cent while Smallcap index surged 1.1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Healthcare index jumped the most, up 1.7 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 0.8 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 85 points higher at 28,227 and the Nifty had closed 17 points up at 8,734.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (up 1.5 per cent), Power Grid (up 1.4 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 1.3 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.1 per cent) and Reliance Industries (up 1.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading seven paise higher at 67.31 against the US Dollar.