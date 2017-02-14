Sensex, Nifty close flat; Gail, Bharti Airtel shine

Trading in line with mixed global markets, domestic bourses closed Tuesday’s volatile trading session on a flat note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 12 points down at 28,339, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 13 points lower at 8,792.

However, broader markets again underperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped around 0.6 per cent each.

Country’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation jumped to 5.25 per cent in January 2017 despite negative inflation in food articles, government data showed on Tuesday.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index jumped the most, up 1.9 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 1.1 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 17 points higher at 28,352 and the Nifty had closed 12 points up at 8,805.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Gail (up 3 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 2.5 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 1.9 per cent), ONGC (up 1.8 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 3.7 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 2.3 per cent), HUL (down 1.5 per cent), Power Grid (down 1.4 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki (down 1.4 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading six paise higher at 66.95 against the US Dollar.