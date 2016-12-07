Sensex, Nifty close flat; broader markets shine

Tracking mixed Asian peers, Indian equity markets closed Monday’s volatile trading session with no profit no loss. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 31 points down at 26,595 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed six points lower at 8,180.

However, broader markets registered gains. BSE Midcap index jumped 0.9 per cent while Smallcap index climbed 1.2 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index jumped the most, up 4.3 per cent, while Bankex index became the top loser, down 1.2 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 260 points up at 26,626 and the Nifty had ended 82 points higher at 8,186.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (up 3.8 per cent), M&M (up 3.5 per cent), Tata Motors (up 3.1 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (up 2.7 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: HDFC (down 3.4 per cent), SBI (down 2.5 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.4 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 1.4 per cent) and Infosys (down 1.1 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading 16 paise down at 68.08 against the US Dollar.