Sensex, Nifty close flat as RBI keeps policy rates unchanged

Domestic equity markets recovered from day’s low and closed Wednesday's volatile trading session on a flat note as the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged to 6.25 per cent and shifted its policy stance to neutral from accommodative.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 45 points down at 28,290, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed one point up at 8,769.

However, broader the broader markets registered gains. BSE Midcap index jumped 0.5 per cent while Smallcap index rose 0.2 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index jumped the most, up 2.8 per cent, while FMCG index became the top loser, down 0.4 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 104 points down at 28,335 and the Nifty had closed 33 points lower at 8,768.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Coal India (up 2 per cent), Gail (up 1.8 per cent), M&M (up 1.6 per cent), Lupin (up 1.3 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 1.2 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 1.4 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 1.1 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.1 per cent), Axis Bank (down 1 per cent), and Infosys (down 0.9 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 12 paise higher at 67.29 against the US Dollar.