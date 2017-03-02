Sensex, Nifty close down; ONGC, SBI jump

Amid profit booking and mixed global markets, domestic benchmark indices closed last trading session of the week on a weak note. The BSE Sensex ended 111 points or 0.37 per cent down at 29,918 while the NSE Nifty closed 38 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 9,304.

However, broader markets posted gains. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices surged 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 1.5 per cent while Realty index became the lead loser with a tumble of 1.8 per cent.

On Thursday, The BSE Sensex ended 104 points or 0.34 per cent down at 30,030 while the NSE Nifty closed 10 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 9,342.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ONGC (up 3.8 per cent), SBI (up 2.7 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (up 2.4 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.6 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.6 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (down 2.3 per cent), HDFC (down 1.9 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 1.6 per cent), TCS (down 1.3 per cent) and HUL (down 1.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 14 paise down at 64.29 against the US Dollar.