Sensex, Nifty close down; IT stocks plunge

Shaving off initial gains amid lower opening of European markets and profit booking, domestic bourses closed last trading session of the week in the negative zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 119 points down at 26,759, on Friday, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 30 points lower at 8,244.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index slipped 0.3 per cent while Smallcap index declined 0.4 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Bankex index jumped the most, up 0.9 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 2.5 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 245 points higher at 26,878 and the Nifty had ended 83 points up at 8,274.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ONGC (up 1.2 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.2 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 1 per cent), HDFC Bank (up 0.8 per cent) and HDFC (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (down 2.1 per cent), Infosys (down 2.1 per cent), Wipro (down 2 per cent), ITC (down 1.5 per cent), and Power Grid (down 1.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading two paise down at 67.98 against the US Dollar.