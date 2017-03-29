Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; BSE Realty index declines 3%

Supported by positive Asian equity markets, key benchmark indices closed Wednesday’s trading session at record highs. The BSE Sensex ended 190 points or 0.63 per cent up at 30,135 while the NSE Nifty closed 45 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 9,352.

However, broader markets witnessed profit booking. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices slipped 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, FMCG index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 2 per cent while Realty index became the lead loser with a tumble of 3 per cent.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had closed 287 points or 0.97 per cent up at 29,943 while the NSE Nifty had closed 89 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 9,307.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: M&M (up 3.6 per cent), ITC (up 3.3 per cent), HDFC (up 2.6 per cent), HUL (up 1.8 per cent) and Cipla (up 1.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (down 2.3 per cent), Infosys (down 1.6 per cent), Power Grid (down 1.3 per cent), Reliance Industries (down 1.2 per cent) and Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 1.2 per cent).

The Rupee was trading 19 paise higher at 64.08 against the US Dollar.