Sensex jumps 258 points; Nifty closes at 8,476

Amid pre-budget buying and positive opening of European equity markets, domestic bourses extended Monday’s gains and closed Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 258 points higher at 27,376 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 79 points up at 8,476.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices surged around 0.9 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index became the top gainer with a jump of 1.7 per cent while IT index registered the biggest decline with a dip of 0.2 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 83 points up at 27,117 and the Nifty had closed 42 points higher at 8,392.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bajaj Auto (up 3.4 per cent), Adani Ports (up 2.7 per cent), M&M (up 2.3 per cent), HDFC Bank (up 2.1 per cent) and Coal India (up 2 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 2.3 per cent), Infosys (down 1.5 per cent), HUL (down 1.2 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 1 per cent), and Wipro (down 1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four eight higher at 68.12 against the US Dollar.