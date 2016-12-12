Sensex jumps 189 pts in morning trade

Extending previous gains amid positive Asian peers, Indian equity markets started last trading session of the week on a higher note. At 9:50 am on Friday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 189 points higher at 26,555 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 55 points up at 8,158.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index surged 1.1 per cent while Smallcap index jumped 0.8 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, FMCG index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 1.1 per cent while Telecom index became the top loser with a cut of 0.2 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 140 points up at 26,351 and the Nifty had ended 69 points higher at 8,104.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (up 1.5 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 1.4 per cent), HUL (up 1.1 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1 per cent) and TCS (up 0.9 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 0.7 per cent), Coal India (down 0.4 per cent) and Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 0.4 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 15 paise higher at 67.95 against the US Dollar.