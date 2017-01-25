Sensex jumps 167 points; Nifty closes at 8,822

Despite negative global cues, domestic bourses extended Thursday’s gains and closed Friday’s trading session on a higher note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 167 points higher at 28,469, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 44 points up at 8,822.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged around 0.5 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Oil & Gas index jumped the most, up 1.6 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 1 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 146 points up at 28,301 and the Nifty had closed 51 points higher at 8,775.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Sun Pharma (up 4 per cent), HDFC Bank (up 3.8 per cent), Cipla (up 1.6 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.5 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (down 1.6 per cent), Infosys (down 1.2 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.2 per cent), Wipro (down 1.1 per cent), and Asian Paints (down 0.9 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading two paise higher at 67.05 against the US Dollar.